Joe Fagnano’s wife Lydia steals show during Ravens-Jaguars ‘TNF’ game

Joe Fagnano started the first game of his career on “Thursday Night Football” against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Baltimore Ravens lost three straight games and their top two quarterbacks on the depth chart in October, leaving the undrafted rookie out of UConn as the last man standing.

Fagnano completed just 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards and an interception in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and got off to a better start against the Jaguars by completing four of his first five pass attempts. While the Jaguars still jumped out to a quick lead, Fagnano’s wife, Lydia still had plenty to cheer about.

Lydia was shown multiple times during the first half, including once after her husband picked up a first down.

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Joe Fangano’s wife on “Thursday Night Football”

Joe Fagnano’s wife loved that run for the first down 👏 #TNFonPrime https://t.co/PYZHtH6sFI — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 6, 2026

While the quarterback played college football at Maine and UConn, his future wife was running cross country at D’Youville University in Buffalo. The couple met in high school and were married earlier this year.

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Lydia Fagnano helped the Ravens’ QB prepare for first start

Leading up to his first start Fagnano told the media that Lydia had been helping him prepare by going over the playbook together and doing walkthroughs in the living room.

.@joefagnano’s wife has been helping him prepare behind-the-scenes this season 😂 https://t.co/qpLyp0Gs51 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2026

Kirk Herbstreit brought this up during the broadcast.

Joe Fagnano’s wife would go through plays with him to make sure he was ready to go if his name ever got called 👏 #TNFonPrime https://t.co/ONUlslPOeW — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 6, 2026

Unfortunately, the Ravens offense struggled during the fist two quarters and trailed 17-3 at halftime.

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