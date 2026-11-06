How to watch Heat vs Warriors: Live stream NBA Basketball, TV channel

The Miami Heat continue their West Coast road trip Thursday night when they visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center for an intriguing NBA matchup.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

How to watch Heat vs Warriors

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Miami has struggled to find consistency early in the 2026-27 season, entering Thursday’s contest with a 2-5 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the driving force behind the Heat’s offense, averaging 28.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Miami has shown its offensive potential with impressive victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers, but defensive struggles have prevented the team from building momentum. The Heat will need a strong performance on both ends of the floor to challenge a red-hot Golden State squad.

The Warriors have won five consecutive games, improving to 5-3 after defeating the Phoenix Suns 116-113 on Monday. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as an exciting contributor, scoring a career-high 37 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Golden State has also been shooting exceptionally well from beyond the arc, connecting on nearly 39% of its three-point attempts this season. Thursday’s game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

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