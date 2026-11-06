How to watch Illinois vs Pennsylvania: Live stream NCAA College Basketball, TV channel

Illinois continues its early-season college basketball schedule with a nonconference matchup against Pennsylvania, as the Fighting Illini look to build momentum in front of their home crowd.

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) signals possession during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

How to Watch Illinois vs Pennsylvania

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Brad Underwood’s Illinois program enters the 2026-27 season with aspirations of competing for a Big Ten championship and making another deep NCAA Tournament run. The Fighting Illini will look to establish their offensive rhythm, control the rebounding battle and use their size and athleticism to create opportunities against an Ivy League opponent.

Pennsylvania enters the matchup hoping to make an early-season statement against one of the Big Ten’s established programs. The Quakers face a difficult challenge against an Illinois team that has consistently competed at a high level under Underwood. For Illinois, this contest presents another opportunity to develop chemistry and establish consistency before the schedule becomes more demanding.

This is a great college basketball matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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