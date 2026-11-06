How to watch Duke vs Coastal Carolina: Live stream NCAA College Basketball, TV channel

No. 2 Duke continues its 2026-27 college basketball campaign Thursday night when the Blue Devils welcome Coastal Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a nonconference matchup.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils players huddle around center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

How to Watch Duke vs Coastal Carolina

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

The Blue Devils opened their season with an impressive 84-50 victory over Army on Monday, giving head coach Jon Scheyer a strong start to another highly anticipated campaign. Duke enters the season as the preseason favorite to win the ACC, with John Blackwell, Patrick Ngongba II and highly touted freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje among the players expected to make significant contributions. After reaching the Elite Eight last season, Duke has its sights set on another deep NCAA Tournament run.

Coastal Carolina will look to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking 71-70 loss to Eastern Michigan in its season opener. Trey Perry led the Chanticleers with 20 points in his debut, while Darius Washington III added 13 points off the bench. Head coach Justin Gray guided Coastal Carolina to 19 victories last season and now faces one of the toughest challenges on the team’s schedule. Thursday’s game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

This is a great college basketball matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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