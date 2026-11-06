How to watch Florida vs Jacksonville: Live stream NCAA College Basketball, TV channel

Florida returns to Gainesville for its home opener on Thursday night, welcoming Jacksonville to the Stephen C. O’Connell Center for an in-state college basketball showdown.

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland (0) talks to Florida Gators center Alex Condon (21) after a foul call during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

How to Watch Florida vs Jacksonville

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network+

Stream: ESPN Unlimited (watch now)

The Gators enter the 2026-27 season with high expectations after winning the SEC championship last year. Florida returns a talented core featuring Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, and Boogie Fland, giving head coach Todd Golden an experienced group capable of competing with the nation’s best. The Gators will look to establish themselves early in front of their home crowd.

– Live stream Florida vs Jacksonville with ESPN Unlimited –

Jacksonville comes into Thursday’s matchup looking to make a statement against one of the SEC’s premier programs. The Dolphins opened their season with a dominant 105-61 victory over Trinity College and now face a significantly tougher challenge. Florida has won the last four meetings between these programs, including an 81-60 victory in November 2024. Thursday’s game tips off at 8:00 PM ET and will stream on SEC Network+.

This is a great college basketball matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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