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Bhayshul Tuten injury update: RB’s status revealed 90 minutes before TNF kickoff
By Lou Landers,8 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars received encouraging news on running back Bhayshul Tuten ahead of their NFL Week 9 matchup.
After completing a workout, Tuten is reportedly good to go, giving Jacksonville another positive development as the team prepares for Thursday’s game. Leading up to the game, there were rumors that RB Chris Rodriguez would have to act as the team’s lead back.
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Bhayshul Tuten good to go after workout
Tuten’s availability is an encouraging update for the Jaguars, particularly for fantasy football managers monitoring the running back position. His status had been a situation worth watching, but the latest report indicates that he is ready to play.
The update came after Tuten completed his workout, with the report confirming that he is good to go. That should provide some reassurance for Jacksonville as it gets ready for its next game. Although they should be able to handle the Ravens, who are starting their 3rd-string QB, it doesn’t hurt to have your breakout star RB available, especially on a short week.
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Fantasy football managers get positive update
Tuten’s availability is also important for fantasy football managers making their Week 9 lineup decisions. With the running back cleared after his workout, he can remain in consideration for those evaluating their options ahead of the early Thursday game.
The Jaguars will be encouraged by the positive news as they prepare for their short week. Tuten being good to go is a welcome development for Jacksonville.
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