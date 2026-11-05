Bhayshul Tuten injury update: RB’s status revealed 90 minutes before TNF kickoff

The Jacksonville Jaguars received encouraging news on running back Bhayshul Tuten ahead of their NFL Week 9 matchup.

After completing a workout, Tuten is reportedly good to go, giving Jacksonville another positive development as the team prepares for Thursday’s game. Leading up to the game, there were rumors that RB Chris Rodriguez would have to act as the team’s lead back.

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Bhayshul Tuten good to go after workout

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

Tuten’s availability is an encouraging update for the Jaguars, particularly for fantasy football managers monitoring the running back position. His status had been a situation worth watching, but the latest report indicates that he is ready to play.

The update came after Tuten completed his workout, with the report confirming that he is good to go. That should provide some reassurance for Jacksonville as it gets ready for its next game. Although they should be able to handle the Ravens, who are starting their 3rd-string QB, it doesn’t hurt to have your breakout star RB available, especially on a short week.

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Fantasy football managers get positive update

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tuten’s availability is also important for fantasy football managers making their Week 9 lineup decisions. With the running back cleared after his workout, he can remain in consideration for those evaluating their options ahead of the early Thursday game.

The Jaguars will be encouraged by the positive news as they prepare for their short week. Tuten being good to go is a welcome development for Jacksonville.

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