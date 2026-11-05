NBA champion Steve Kerr trolls Donald Trump with witty remark



NBA champion player and coach Steve Kerr found a humorous way to comment on the results of the 2026 midterm elections, taking a sarcastic jab at President Donald Trump over a campaign promise involving $5,000 payments to American adults.

Kerr delivered the punchline during his Wednesday media availability, joking that he had already spent money he was expecting to receive.

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Steve Kerr jokes about Trump’s $5,000 promise

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd following Spain’s victory of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerr appeared to be surprised that reporters had not asked him about the election results during his media session. Before wrapping up, he brought up the subject himself.

“Wow, all right, no questions about the election? I’m surprised,” Kerr said.

After reporters gave him an opportunity to comment, the Warriors coach delivered his joke.

“I’m disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check that we were all going to get,” Kerr said. “I thought for sure. I already spent it, in fact. I was so excited about it and sure about it that I spent it already. So now I’m going to have to figure something out.”

Kerr was referencing Trump’s promise to provide $5,000 payments to American adults if Republicans maintained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats won control of both chambers in Tuesday’s midterm elections, meaning the condition attached to Trump’s pledge was not met.

The proposal had been presented as a payment funded through tariff revenue and economic growth. However, the payments had not been approved by Congress.

Kerr has never shied away from political commentary

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr against the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kerr has been one of the more outspoken figures in professional sports when it comes to political and social issues. The Warriors coach has previously spoken publicly about gun violence, voting rights, and his opposition to Trump.

He also endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election and spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Wednesday’s comments were considerably shorter than some of Kerr’s previous political statements, with the coach using humor to make his point about Trump’s campaign promise.

The exchange quickly became a talking point beyond the basketball world, giving Kerr another opportunity to demonstrate that he is comfortable addressing subjects outside the NBA. His $5,000 check joke was a pointed reference to a promise that became a timely punchline following the election results.



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