2026 WTA Finals off to a shaky start with hot mic, individual portraits

Tennis fans who thought a US-based WTA Finals would be well run may have a different opinion. Jessica Pegula was caught on a hot mic on an Indian Wells practice court Wednesday. Her conversation with Coach Mark Knowles, centered on Mirra Andreeva who reportedly left their joint practice early. Calling her a “diva” and expressing disappointment in her coach Conchita Martinez for enabling the behavior were not things anyone was supposed to hear.

Pegula did not know there were microphones by the court, an admission WTA made promptly on Thursday. “The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals. We sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed.”

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Individual portraits

Nov 4, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Coco Gauff (USA) waves as she leaves the court after her match against Jessica Pegula (USA) on day seven of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

If the hot mic issue was strike one, then the lack of a group photo is strike two. One of the best pre-tournament rituals of the entire tennis season happens at the WTA Finals. The top eight players, dressed to the nines, pose together in an elegant shot.

The WTA Finals is not doing the group photo this year. Instead, there will be eight individual pictures.

Elina Svitolina may be a factor because the Ukrainian does not like to associate with Belarusian and Russian players due to the ongoing Ukrainian war. That would make a small group photo with Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva difficult.

For better or worse, the 2026 WTA Finals are turning into a California-based soap opera.

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