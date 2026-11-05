How to watch TNF for free: Ravens vs Jaguars, live stream, TV channel

Two AFC teams heading in opposite directions meet on Thursday Night Football when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens.

How to Watch Jaguars vs Ravens

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: National – Prime Video; Local – (Baltimore) WMAR, (Jacksonville) FOX30

Live Stream: Prime Video – National (try for free); Fubo – Local (try for free)

Fans can live stream Jaguars vs Ravens locally with Fubo. The game will also be available nationally on Amazon Prime Video, giving viewers multiple ways to watch Thursday Night Football without cable.

Jacksonville has emerged as a legitimate playoff contender behind Trevor Lawrence and a defense that has been among the NFL’s best. The Jaguars are allowing just 3.4 yards per rushing attempt, the lowest mark in the league, and will look to shut down Baltimore’s ground attack. Jacksonville’s defense could be the deciding factor in this matchup, especially against a Ravens offense forced to operate without its franchise quarterback.

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The Ravens will need a big performance from Derrick Henry to keep pace with the Jaguars. Henry has failed to reach 60 rushing yards in each of Baltimore’s last three games, putting additional pressure on an offense already dealing with significant injuries. Rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano faces an enormous challenge in his first career start, while Zay Flowers will look to bounce back after being held without a reception against Buffalo. With Baltimore desperate to end its losing streak and Jacksonville looking to strengthen its position in the AFC playoff race, Thursday’s matchup carries plenty of significance.

This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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