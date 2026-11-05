RJ Mitte official cause of death revealed: How ‘Breaking Bad’ star died at 34

RJ Mitte, the actor who rose to stardom as Walter White Jr. on the hit TV show Breaking Bad, has officially had his cause of death revealed. It was previously announced that Mitte died by suicide, and now more heartbreaking details have surfaced.

According to a report fromPage Six, his official cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Mitte was just 34 years old.

According to the document provided to Page Six by Cameron County, Texas, Mitte was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12. Toxicology reports were not released.

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About RJ Mitte

Jan 26, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Actor and producer RJ Mitte sits court side at the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at EnergySolutions Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mitte served as a role as an extra on the Disney series Hannah Montana, before after actiing lessons, be blossomed into larger roles. His breakout role came in the AMC series Breaking Bad, where he portrayed Walter White Jr.

Mitte also modeled for Gap in a 2014 ad campaign, while serving as a disability rights activit and celebrity ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy.

Our deepest condolences go out to Mitte’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat988lifeline.org.

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