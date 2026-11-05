How to watch UConn vs Michigan: Women’s College Basketball, live stream, TV channel

Two of the nation’s top women’s college basketball programs collide Thursday night as No. 2 UConn visits No. 5 Michigan in a highly anticipated early-season showdown.

Mar 30, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olson (1) scores a basket against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

How to Watch UConn vs Michigan

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

The Huskies opened their 2026-27 campaign with a dominant 100-35 victory over Cornell, showcasing the depth and defensive intensity that have become hallmarks of Geno Auriemma’s program. Sarah Strong led the way with 19 points and a career-high eight steals, while freshman Jovana Popovic added 19 points of her own. UConn forced 25 steals and scored 43 points off turnovers, sending a strong message ahead of its first major test of the season.

Michigan enters its season opener with championship aspirations after reaching the Elite Eight last season. The Wolverines return standout performers Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, who averaged 18.9 and 14.6 points per game, respectively, last season. These programs met last November, with UConn escaping with a narrow 72-69 victory despite a furious Michigan comeback. Thursday’s rematch tips off at 6:30 PM ET from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor and will air on FS1.

This is a great college basketball matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

Live stream UConn vs Michigan on Fubo:Start your free trial now!

With Fubo, you can watch live television without cable on your phone, TV, or tablet. Fubo carries a wide array of sports and entertainment channels, including local sports packages and top national channels like ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, FS1, MTV, Comedy Central, and much more. The best part is you can try it out today for free.

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.