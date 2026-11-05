Notre Dame still prepping for Malachi Toney, despite his ankle injury

One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2026 college footballseason is on tap for Saturday.

No. 1 Miamiwill head to South Bend to take on No. 11 Notre Dame in a rematch of last year’s game in Miami. The two teams played early in the season, with Miami winning by a field goal, 27-24.

As fate would have it, that win got Miami into the College Football Playoff at the end of the season. However, Notre Dame’s loss left the program outside the 12-team field.

MORE: Malachi Toney injury ends Heisman Trophy chances, expected back for CFP

Notre Dame will look to get some revenge for that loss, and won’t have to face Miami star wideout, Malachi Toney. He’s undergoing ankle surgery after getting hurt at practice and is expected to return for the College Football Playoff.

Despite that news, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is still prepping his team in case Toney somehow plays.

“We’ll see if he plays or not. We have to make sure we have a plan if he plays, if he doesn’t, we’ll adjust,” Freeman said, via The Athletic’s Pete Sampson.

This is a must-win for Notre Dame

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman arrives before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Notre Dame needs this win, especially because it’s the program’s last chance to earn a signature regular-season win.

The Fighting Irish let one opportunity slip by when they lost to the BYU Cougars earlier this season, and they can’t afford to mess this one up, especially since Toney won’t play.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game in South Bend will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

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