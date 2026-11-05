One single matchup that gives Oregon chance against Ohio State

Surprises abound across the Big Ten entering the Week 10 college football slate. Ohio State and Oregon both find themselves in places they didn’t expect to be.

Now, the Ducks and Bucks meet in Columbus with everything on the line.

Three-loss Oregon could theoretically grab onto a lifeline with a win here. Ohio State has no margin for error after losing to USC a week ago.

Looking over the matchup, one dynamic sticks out as to who can walk out a winner.

A Chance to Attack Through the Air

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Oregon’s best opportunity against Ohio State could come through its passing game, particularly the matchup between the Ducks’ wide receivers and the Buckeyes’ secondary.

Oregon averages 285.3 passing yards per game, ranking 14th nationally. Ohio State, meanwhile, allows just 177.8 passing yards per game.

But its slip-ups against USC’s aerial attack in a surprise loss a week ago showed there are holes to exploit in this Buckeye back seven.

It’s a difficult defensive matchup, but one that gives Oregon an opportunity to challenge the Buckeyes in an area that could produce explosive plays.

More: Predicting Big Ten football scores in Week 10’s biggest games

Stretching Ohio State’s Defense

The Ducks need their receivers to create separation on the outside, win one-on-one matchups, and threaten Ohio State vertically.

Doing so could prevent the Buckeyes from crowding the line of scrimmage and concentrating on stopping Oregon’s running game.

Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola will need time to deliver those throws, making protection an equally important part of the equation.

The Matchup to Watch

Oregon doesn’t necessarily need to dominate Ohio State offensively. It needs to generate enough explosive passing plays to keep the Buckeyes’ defense from controlling the game.

If the Ducks’ receivers consistently win their matchups, they could open up opportunities across the entire offense.

Ultimately, Oregon’s ability to stretch the field against Ohio State’s secondary could be the matchup that gives the Ducks a legitimate opportunity to pull off the road upset.

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