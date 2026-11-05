NBA rookie report card: grading this season’s top picks so far

The NBA season is off to a hot start. 17 days into the year, one of the biggest highlights has been the 2026 NBA Draft class. Entering the draft and the season, this rookie class was widely touted as one of the deepest in NBA history.

Some even said this will be the best class since 2003. That class featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and other long-time contributors.

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So far, the class is shining just as brightly as many thought it would. Not only are the top picks, such as Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa, playing well, but the class’s depth is showing.

Just over two weeks into the season, here are the report cards for this year’s top rookies.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors: A+

Nov 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) is interviewed after defeating the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Warriors seemed dead before the season, and even early on, with losses to the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Suns. An old roster, with major injuries such as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody; what was there to look forward to?

Yaxel Lendeborg is the answer; he’s been nothing short of outstanding. The 24-year-old rookie from Michigan is already the clear No. 2, behind Stephen Curry. With 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, Lendeborg already looks like an All-Star.

He’s a mature player, can do everything on the court, plays hard on defense, and can carry an offense when Curry is off the floor.

No one knows the Warriors’ ceiling. That said, with Lendeborg, it seems like they’re in position to make a move and try to contend.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies: A

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Boozer is exactly what Memphis asked for. A high-IQ, versatile forward who has played the 4 and the 5 for the Grizzlies. Boozer is averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, and over 5 assists per game.

The scoring isn’t absurd like some other rookies, but Boozer leads the Grizzlies in assists and leads all rookies in rebounds.

The efficiency isn’t where it needs to be yet. However, Boozer makes up for it with how well he affects the game beyond scoring. On top of the individual success, the Grizzlies are tied for the third-best record in the Western Conference right now.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards: A-

Oct 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) gestures during a stoppage in play. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dybantsa has a delayed start to the season, but has come in and looks comfortable. Alongside stars like Trae Young and Anthony Davis, Dybantsa is playing well off of them.

He already looks like one of the NBA’s best pure athletes. Dybantsa can run the floor and catch lobs; off the dribble, he’s very patient and doesn’t force terrible shots.

There will be some nights when he’s inefficient, but so far Dybantsa looks like he can get to any spot he wants on the floor.

So far, Dybantsa is posting 16.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. That’s about what was expected when he’s not the primary scoring option and isn’t on ball all the time.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls: A-

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) smiles against the Washington Wizards during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Wilson is uber competitive and is a force when he gets to the rim. The question around him offensively was his outside shooting. In the NBA, Wilson has been a willing shooter, putting up eight threes a game, which is significantly more than he did at UNC.

The three-pointer hasn’t been too efficient, sitting at 30% this season, but Wilson thrives in other areas. He’s another rookie who thrives in transition and runs the floor really well.

Defensively, Wilson is super active and has looked especially good as a help defender. There have already been multiple times when Wilson has sent shots into the stands as a help defender.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings: A-

Nov 2, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Are the Kings advancing as a franchise and trending in the right direction? Absolutely not; this team still stinks. That’s exactly why it’s not a problem that Acuff is taking a million shots every game.

The Kings aren’t playing for anything, so let Acuff get comfortable; let him create off the dribble. Through the first two and a half weeks of the season, Acuff is posting 25 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds per game.

Acuff is a top-10 NBA scorer right now. He averages as many points as Jalen Brunson and more than Nikola Jokic, Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, and other stars.

Acuff’s passing is getting overlooked because the narrative around him is his shot selection, which is fair. He’s a willing passer and knows when to give up the ball.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz: B-

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks down court for an open teammate. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Peterson’s still in a feel-out process; he has moments where his potential shows, but they’re few and far between. Even though the Jazz aren’t a good team, this offense has a lot of mouths to feed.

Peterson is off the ball a lot, as Keyonte George continues to impress and is the focal point of the offense. There have been times when Peterson kind of roams and isn’t as assertive.

When Peterson is assertive, the talent shows. His best trait in college was his ability to create off the dribble, and he’s shown he can do so in the league, just in short spurts.

Averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, Peterson certainly hasn’t been a detriment. If Peterson finds his groove and improves his efficiency, he and George will be an elite 1-2 punch in the backcourt.

Don’t sell your Peterson stock just yet.

Keaton Wagler, Los Angeles Clippers: C

Nov 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Keaton Wagler (1) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Wagler has been a contributor off the bench for the Clippers. However, the lack of efficiency has brought his grade down thus far. Shooting just 30% from the field, Wagler has struggled inside the three-point line. So far, Wagler is averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

As a three-point shooter, Wagler has been respectable, shooting 35% from that distance. As a ball handler and playmaker, Wagler has looked the part. There’s no reason Wagler can’t turn into a starting-level point guard; he just has to clean up his game throughout the season.

The other side of Wagler’s season is that he’s not in a primary role. Darius Garland is the starting point guard and the engine for this Clippers offense, so Wagler’s potential ascension may take some time.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder: B

Oct 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) runs down the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mara was brought in to add center depth, as the OKC Thunder throw different looks at Victor Wembanyama. Mara was never expected to put up exceptional numbers and carry a heavy offensive burden.

With that said, Mara has done his job thus far, protected the paint, and scored when open. Mara is currently tied for fifth in blocks per game, averaging 2. On offense, Mara thrives in pick-and-roll situations and has shown flashes of his passing ability.

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