Travis Kelce reveals why he ‘can’t wait’ for first Christmas married to Taylor Swift

Earlier this year Travis Kelce announced he was the latest brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

“I’ve long admired Tommy Hilfiger as an iconic American brand,” the longtime Kansas City Chiefs tight end said in a statement. “Ever since high school, when I used to ask my mom to buy Sailing Gear jackets, I’ve been drawn towards the brand’s confident style, and over the years have respected its ability to be classic and consistent while still evolving. Getting to work with Tommy and put my own twist on timeless pieces, in a way that feels original for today, is a dream come true.”

Fast forward to November and Kelce is one of several high profile stars to take part in Tommy Hilfiger’s upcoming winter campaign.

Travis Kelce ‘can’t wait’ to start new traditions

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

As part of the new campaign, Kelce was asked what he’s looking forward to this Christmas – his first as a married man following his summer marriage to Taylor Swift.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” he said. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

He later described the “perfect holiday”: “Have a night game on Christmas day and then with my entire family,” before adding he wanted to end the night in a Christmas onesie.

The star tight end won’t be playing on Christmas day this year, though. There are three games on the docket for Christmas day, but the Chiefs will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers on the Sunday after Christmas instead.

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