One glaring matchup problem Alabama can’t hide against LSU

Alabama can do little wrong this season in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee. So theoretically it has plenty of leeway in a road test against LSU.

Ranked No. 5 in the first playoff poll, the Crimson Tide still has two losses and would rather avoid a third in this critical SEC matchup.

LSU also has two losses, both to ranked teams in Kentucky and Ole Miss, but is just 14th in the committee’s rankings. That leaves less margin for error for Lane Kiffin’s team.

The biggest potential mismatch in Saturday’s Alabama-LSU showdown?

That could prove to be the Tigers’ ability to pressure quarterback Keelon Russell behind one of the most potent pass rushing combinations in college football.

LSU Has the Personnel to Create Problems

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

LSU ranks second nationally in sacks, and its defensive front has multiple players capable of disrupting the pocket. Princewill Umanmielen, Deuce Geralds, and Jordan Ross have all been productive getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Alabama, meanwhile, has struggled to protect its quarterback. It ranks just 118th nationally in adjusted sack rate allowed. Russell has been sacked 20 times this season, making pass protection a significant concern heading into Death Valley.

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Why This Could Become a Nightmare

The problem for Alabama is that LSU doesn’t have to rely on one particular pass rusher. It can generate pressure off the edges while also attacking the interior.

If Russell consistently faces pressure before completing his progressions, Alabama could struggle to develop its downfield passing game.

Sacks, hurried throws, and negative plays could put the Crimson Tide behind the chains and make its offense predictable in a very hostile road environment.

Alabama’s offensive line also enters with injury questions surrounding center Racin Delgatty and guard William Sanders.

The Key to Saturday

Alabama needs to establish enough protection to let Russell attack LSU’s secondary. Quick throws and a productive running game could help slow the Tigers’ pass rush.

Ultimately, if LSU consistently wins the battle up front, it could take away Alabama’s offensive rhythm and give the Tigers control of the game in Death Valley.

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