Ex-NFL star Rob Gronkowski issues blunt statement after Turning Point USA controversy

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has addressed the controversy surrounding his appearance at New Hampshire polling locations on Election Day. The four-time Super Bowl champion denied any connection to Turning Point USA after photos and videos sparked questions about his involvement.

Gronkowski shared a statement on Instagram Stories on November 5. He explained that he and his partner, Camille Kostek, had simply stopped to greet fans after visiting Goffstown High School.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” Gronkowski wrote.

MORE: NFL analyst tears into Dak Prescott’s contract after Cowboys’ collapse

He then directly addressed reports linking the couple to the conservative organization.

“In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA,” he clarified.

Reports connected Gronkowski’s appearance to the group’s Election Day activities. However, the former New England Patriots tight end said the media had misunderstood the situation.

Rob Gronkowski pushes back against media coverage

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Camille Kostek pose for a photograph at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Gronkowski explained that excited fans called out their names while they crossed the street. The couple stopped for photographs, and he signed several items before leaving.

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning,” he wrote.

He also rejected the way media outlets presented the interaction. “We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives,” Gronkowski added.

The former tight end expressed disappointment that a brief interaction had become a political controversy. “It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait,” he wrote.

MORE: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones rejects link between coach salaries and winning amid 2026 NFL season

Gronkowski closed his statement by stressing that his message remains focused on kindness.

“Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same,” Gronkowski wrote.

His response makes clear that he wants the public to separate a fan interaction from political involvement.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —