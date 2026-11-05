Predicting SEC football scores in Week 10: LSU looks for statement win vs. Alabama

There are seven top-25 showdowns this weekend in Week 10 of college football. Four of those ranked-on-ranked games will be played in the SEC. While the college football world is excited to see Miami at Notre Dame or BYU at Utah, there will be a lot of eyes on the SEC.

Alabama will take on LSU, Georgia is at Ole Miss, Kentucky will play rival Tennessee, and Texas heads to Missouri. Those are the four top-25 showdowns and every game will have some sort of College Football Playoff implication.

Here’s how all the SEC games might play out this weekend.

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No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Both of these teams enter the matchup with two losses, but it’s clear that Alabama is being favored quite nicely, and the Tide could lose a third game to make the playoff. LSU, though, has to win.

While Alabama is the higher-ranked team, and one that many are being picked to win, LSU has the top-ranked offense and defense in the SEC. The Tigers need a statement win to secure their position and Lane Kiffin is going to have his team ready.

This game comes down to Sam Leavitt. Will he score touchdowns or throw interceptions? The Tigers have been a different team in Baton Rouge, dominating everyone they’ve played. While LSU isn’t going to dominate Alabama, the Tigers are going to sneak out a close one.

Final score: LSU 27, Alabama 24

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

Oct 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

If this game were in Georgia, it could get ugly, but that’s not the case. Ole Miss is the home team, and like most programs, the Rebels play at a higher level in Oxford. However, the Rebels’ defense is quite bad. Ole Miss has the No. 15 defense in the SEC, and Trinidad Chambliss can only do so much to win these games.

Georgia has the No. 3 offense and the Bulldogs can win the game through the air with Gunner Stockton or on the ground with their running backs. Nate Frazier is back and he’s running better. Ole Miss is going to need to force a few turnovers to win this game, but Georgia is the real deal, and Kirby Smart will have his team ready.

Final score: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 24

The rest of the games will be quick-hitter style:

No. 18 Missouri 24, No. 7 Texas 20

Auburn 27, Arkansas 17

No. 21 South Carolina 31, Texas A&M 27

Vanderbilt 24, Mississippi State 21

No. 13 Tennessee 27, No. 6 Kentucky 24

No. 24 Florida 20, Oklahoma 13

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