Giants dealt concerning Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers updates before Eagles game

The New York Giants have some important injury questions to monitor as they prepare for their NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers were both spotted working away from the main practice group on Thursday.

The latest observations raise concerns about their availability for Sunday’s matchup, although the reason behind Nabers’ limited work remains unclear. The Giants will hope to get more clarity on both players as they continue preparations for a difficult road game.

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Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers practice update

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts to running back Cam Skattebo (44) touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Skattebo was once again working on the side with a trainer (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan). The running back is dealing with a hamstring issue, making his continued absence from the main group a concern for New York.

Skattebo’s participation will be worth watching over the next few practices. The Giants need to see progress from the running back before they can have a clearer idea of his availability against Philadelphia.

Nabers was also working on the side with a trainer, according to Raanan. However, the report did not identify an injury or explain why the wide receiver was not participating with the main group. His situation therefore remains unclear, and his next practice update should offer a better indication of where things stand.

Abdul Carter returns as Charlie Jones continues working through hand issue

There was more encouraging news involving outside linebacker Abdul Carter. After missing time with an illness, Carter returned to practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones also remained involved despite his hand issue. Raanan reported that Jones wore a red jersey and a cast while catching punts with one hand.

The Giants will continue monitoring these players before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field

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