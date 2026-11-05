3 New York Liberty head coach candidates, including Arizona State’s Molly Miller

The Golden State Valkyries are probably still celebrating their WNBA Finals title after winning that epic seven-game series against the Atlanta Dream. We now have to look ahead to the next season and the WNBA offseason.

Two head coaching openings remain, and one is the New York Liberty. New York surprised some by not renewing Chris DeMarco’s contract. He only lasted a year with the Liberty after going 26-18 and upsetting the #1 seed, the Minnesota Lynx, in the first round of the playoffs.

Who could be roaming the sidelines for the Liberty next year? Here are three potential candidates.

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Teresa Weatherspoon

Weatherspoon was fired after just one season with the Sky | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Teresa Weatherspoon checks many boxes for a WNBA team looking for a head coach. She’s a former player, knows the current players and has the respect of everyone in the game.

Many believe she should get a second chance after the Chicago Sky fired her in 2024. The team was rebuilding, and she was not given a quality roster

Weatherspoon is currently the head coach for Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league. It will be interesting to see if Weatherspoon gets an interview for this job.

Molly Miller

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Molly Miller is currently the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils women’s basketball team. She’s one of the rising stars of women’s basketball. She turned around the Sun Devil program quickly and led them to the NCAA March Madness Tournament after a 10-22 season the previous year.

The New York Liberty are in win-now mode, led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. She has a history with the two stars and could be in contention for the job. The franchise’s two pillars will have a say in who the next head coach is.

This will be New York’s third coach in three years. Miller seems perfect for college basketball, but if a WNBA team comes calling, it would be hard to say no. Even if Miller doesn’t get this job, she’s a name to watch.

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Dawn Staley

Dec 19, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley is one of the most legendary basketball coaches of all time. She’s built an insanely successful program with the South Carolina Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team. Staley has won three National Championships, and her teams are always title contenders.

Would she take the jump to coach in the WNBA? She’s shown interest in the past, but she has a dream gig at South Carolina, so it would take a special opportunity for her to leave. Philadelphia is getting a WNBA team in the 2030 season. Staley is a Philly native, so her name will for sure be in that candidate pool when the time comes.

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