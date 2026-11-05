Five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright commits to ACC powerhouse

Five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright announced his college commitment on Thursday.

Wright, the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2028 recruiting class, committed to Miami. He chose Miami over Florida and Texas before announcing that he will reclassify to the 2027 class.

MORE: Malachi Toney injury ends Heisman Trophy chances, expected back for CFP

Wright is the third-best wide receiver in the 2027 class and the third-best recruit in Florida, per 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s also the No. 11 overall recruit in the nation.

Miami’s 2027 recruiting class

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Hurricanes have 21 recruits in their 2027 class, and Wright is one of their best. Overall, the program ranks No. 2 in the nation behind only Texas A&M, per 247Sports.

They’ll likely still look to add to the class before National Signing Day.

The Hurricanes have a huge game this Saturday against Notre Dame, but they won’t have star wide receiver Malachi Toney. He suffered a high ankle sprain and will have surgery, which will allow him to return to the College Football Playoff.

He’s been fantastic this season, racking up 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

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