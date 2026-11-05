Braves outfielder makes feelings clear after Silver Slugger Award snub

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II hit 26 home runs, more than all but five National League outfielders in 2026. His .294 batting average was first among qualified hitters at the position.

What’s a guy got to do to be nominated for a Silver Slugger Award?

That seemed to be the thrust of a single-emoji post to Harris’ Twitter/X account on Thursday, Nov. 5.

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The dotted-line face represents feeling invisible — which Harris certainly was in a list of finalists that includes Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks), Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers), Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs), Seiya Suzuki (Cubs), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals) and James Wood (Washington Nationals).

The top three vote-getters will receive Silver Slugger Awards. The awards are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, who are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams.

Harris, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year, had his best offensive season in four years. In addition to setting a career high in home runs, he also set new personal bests in runs (79) and RBIs (87).

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The vote totals suggest new-age analytics mavens aren’t the only ones devaluing batting average as a primary measure of a hitter’s offensive value. Managers and coaches — almost all of them former players — are too.

Still, it’s hard to explain why Carroll (who batted .239 with a .328 OBP) got the nomination despite finishing with fewer home runs and a lower slugging percentage in one fewer game than Harris. Carroll stole more bases (21 to Harris’ 12) and scored more runs (91 to Harris’ 79) but otherwise did little to distinguish himself by the numbers.

Harris was unlikely to win the award. Crow-Armstrong and Wood are the clear favorites. The third spot is somewhat up for grabs. It won’t go to Harris, who ostensibly felt like he had a shot.

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