Ex-Oilers Evander Kane leaves NHL behind for opportunity in Russia

Evander Kane is preparing for a new chapter in his hockey career after deciding to continue playing in Russia. The veteran winger is close to signing a contract with a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team.

Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, confirmed the decision during an appearance on Daily Faceoff. The 34-year-old became an unrestricted free agent after finishing the 2025-26 NHL season with the Vancouver Canucks.

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David Pagnotta asked Milstein whether Kane had received any progress on finding his next contract in North America. The agent revealed that the winger had considered multiple opportunities before choosing Russia.

“We had a couple of things here in North America, but in the end, Evander decided to take his talents to Russia,” Milstein said.

He also confirmed that both sides were close to completing an agreement. “We’re very close to signing a deal with the KHL team,” he added. An announcement could arrive within days.

Evander Kane closes a 17-season NHL chapter

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Evander Kane (91) warms up before a game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kane entered the NHL after the Atlanta Thrashers selected him fourth overall in the 2009 draft. He later played for Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The forward finished his NHL career with 339 goals and 309 assists across 1,001 regular-season games. He also recorded 55 points in 97 playoff appearances.

His most recent campaign saw him collect 13 goals and 18 assists in 71 games for Vancouver. Kane previously spent several seasons with Edmonton, helping the Oilers reach consecutive Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025.

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Kane’s departure marks a significant change for a player who built his reputation through physical play and offensive production. The KHL now offers Kane an opportunity to continue his professional career.

The identity of his next team remains unknown, but an official announcement appears close.

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