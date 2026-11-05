Rams add new cornerback after ruling out Jaylen Watson for entire season

The Los Angeles Rams are making adjustments to their secondary after cornerback Jaylen Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season with a shoulder injury.

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Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that Watson needs surgery and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. The injury is a significant setback for a defense that expected the former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback to play an important role this season.

Los Angeles has already moved to address its depth. The team signed cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean to its practice squad and promoted Cam Lampkin to the active roster, according to the Rams’ official transaction report.

Rams Face Secondary Challenge Without Jaylen Watson

Watson’s absence comes after he aggravated his shoulder during the Rams’ 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on November 1. It was the same shoulder he had previously dislocated earlier in the season.

McVay explained that surgery was the best option after doctors warned that continuing to play carried a significant risk of further damage. Watson reportedly wanted to remain on the field, but the team ultimately prioritized his long-term health.

The 28-year-old made an immediate impact after joining Los Angeles in March. Through seven games, he recorded 24 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended. His 48.5% completion rate allowed as the nearest defender also ranked among the league’s best through the first eight weeks, according to the Rams’ injury update.

Jul 27, 2026; Westchester, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

With Watson unavailable, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Josh Wallace are expected to handle increased responsibilities. Both have earned the coaching staff’s confidence, giving Los Angeles options as it reorganizes its coverage packages.

The Rams now turn their attention to Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders. At 4-4, Los Angeles is looking to build momentum, and maintaining a reliable secondary will be important as the season progresses.

Watson’s absence leaves a noticeable hole, but the team’s latest roster moves give it additional options while the cornerback begins his recovery.

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