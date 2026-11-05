Predicting Big Ten football scores in Week 10: Oregon, Ohio State face CFP pressure

Week 10 of the college football season is here and it’s a big one. It could be the best slate of games we’ve seen in a long time. The two biggest games take place outside of the Big Ten: Miami at Notre Dame and BYU at Utah.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t implications inside the Big Ten. The first College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday and that told the story in the Big Ten. There would be only two Big Ten teams that would make the 12-team playoff if the season ended today.

The game of the week is Oregon at Ohio State and both teams can make the playoff, but neither team can likely take another loss — definitely not Oregon.

Here’s how all the Big Ten games might look this weekend.

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No. 23 Oregon, No. 12 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) signals during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

It’s an interesting line heading into Columbus. Despite Oregon beating a good Northwestern team, and Ohio State taking a 30-18 loss to then-unranked USC, the Buckeyes are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. Ohio State will start quarterback Luke Fahey for the second game in a row, and we saw Ohio State’s defense allow some big plays.

Oregon won’t have Dante Moore again, and running back Jordan Davison was ruled out, but the Ducks can make the big plays. Dylan Raiola was sensational in the game last weekend against the Wildcats, and he will need to play well once again.

This game comes down to the play of Fahey. He made some nice throws against the Trojans, but there were a lot of mistakes by Ohio State’s offense. Playing in Columbus, the Buckeyes can’t afford another loss and Ohio State should pull this game out, but closer than some think.

Final score: Ohio State 24, Oregon 20

The rest of the games will be quick-hitter style:

Illinois 24, Nebraska 21

No. 8 UCLA 20, Minnesota 17

Purdue 31, Maryland 27

Washington 27, Penn State 23

Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 17

Northwestern 24, No. 19 Iowa 20

Michigan 24, Michigan State 10

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