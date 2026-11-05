Draymond Green calls out Dillon Brooks’ ‘villain’ act after fight in Warriors-Suns

Draymond Green has challenged Dillon Brooks’ explanation of their heated confrontation during the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Phoenix Suns. Green accused Brooks of pretending to calm the situation after getting involved in the third-quarter scuffle.

The incident happened on Monday at Chase Center after Suns rookie Khaman Maluach knocked Green to the floor. Green responded by grabbing Maluach and throwing him down, prompting Brooks to rush over and confront the NBA forward.

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Both veterans received technical fouls, and Green was ejected after picking up his second technical. Golden State eventually secured a 116-113 victory despite losing one of its key defenders.

Brooks later claimed he had tried to “de-escalate” the situation, saying, “Did a lot there. Fell down and pushed him at the end of it. I was just trying to de-escalate it. He was tweaking all game. Let it be.”

Green strongly rejected that explanation during his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Coming up to me and putting your chest on my shoulder,” Green said. “That’s not de-escalating, and it’s okay. No, you don’t have to de-escalate if you’re the villain, so be the villain.”

Draymond Green questions Dillon Brooks’ explanation

San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in an altercation that resulted in a double technical during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Green argued that Brooks’ actions did not match his public comments.

“Miles Bridges was trying to de-escalate. You weren’t trying to de-escalate,” Green added. “You were trying to be the villain. So be that. But then don’t go to the media like I was de-escalating. That’s whack, and that type of energy will not ever be respected.”

He also questioned Brooks’ decision to approach him physically during the altercation.

“You can’t come to a man like you’re coming and saying the things you’re saying and putting your shoulder on his chest like that,” Green explained.

The exchange reflects the long-standing tension between two outspoken NBA competitors. Both players embrace physical defense and rarely back away from confrontations.

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However, Green’s ejection could have hurt Golden State’s chances. Stephen Curry finished with 34 points, while Charles Bassey added a career-high 19.

The Warriors still extended their winning streak to five games. Their response showed they could overcome Green’s absence, but further confrontations could create problems as the season continues.

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