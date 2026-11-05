Vikings announce starting quarterback for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Minnesota Vikingswill be without their starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday that Kyler Murraywill miss the game with a hamstring injury. Carson Wentz will start in his place against one of the league’s best teams.

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Murray has been good for the Vikings this season, throwing for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Vikings suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Detroit Lions last Sunday, 19-15, and are 6-1 overall.

Carson Wentz 2026 season thus far

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wentz has appeared in two games this season, throwing for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He threw those touchdown passes on Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

This is Wentz’s second season with the Vikings after bouncing around to several teams over the previous four seasons. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and is now on his sixth team.

Last season, he finished with 1,216 yards through the air, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Kickoff for Monday’s highly anticipated showdown between the Bills and Vikings is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call.

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