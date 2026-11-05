NBA legend Magic Johnson offers prayers for Michael Wilbon and Ernie Johnson

NBA legend Magic Johnson has offered his support to Michael Wilbon and Ernie Johnson following recent developments involving the health and careers of the two veteran sports broadcasters.

Johnson took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his friends, revealing that he is praying for both of them as they prioritize their health. He also used the opportunity to remind others not to take their well-being for granted.

“I am praying for both of my friends, Michael Wilbon and Ernie Johnson, and I’m glad they are prioritizing their health!” Johnson wrote.

“I hope and wish many other people will do the same and always put your health first!”

The message comes at an important time for both broadcasters, who have spent decades covering some of the biggest moments in American sports.

MORE: Ernie Johnson makes honest admission on Charles Barkley’s ‘Inside the NBA’ future

Michael Wilbon steps away from ESPN to focus on his health

ESPN reporter Michael Wilbon prior to the Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wilbon recently announced an indefinite leave of absence from ESPN and ABC, citing multiple health issues that have affected him in recent months.

The 67-year-old made the announcement on Nov. 2, explaining that he needed to step away from his duties on Pardon the Interruption and ESPN’s NBA coverage to concentrate on his well-being.

Wilbon has co-hosted Pardon the Interruption alongside Tony Kornheiser since the show’s debut in October 2001. The duo recently celebrated 25 years on the popular sports debate program.

During an appearance on The Tony Kornheiser Show, Wilbon revealed that exhaustion had become a major concern, describing himself as beyond exhausted and lifeless. He also acknowledged that his diabetes was part of what he was dealing with.

Despite the indefinite break, Wilbon stressed that he was not retiring and hoped to return once he felt better.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro also expressed the network’s support, saying Wilbon and his family would have the company’s full backing as he takes time away to focus on his health.

Ernie Johnson prepares to leave Inside the NBA after 37 seasons

Johnson’s situation is different, but he has also announced a major change in his broadcasting career.

The longtime Inside the NBA host revealed on Oct. 28 that the 2026-27 season would be his final one on the show, bringing an end to a remarkable 37-season run.

Johnson explained that his decision was entirely his own, pointing to the increasing demands of preparing for the show and his desire to spend more time with his family. He also cited health considerations following heart issues that required bypass surgery in 2025.

The 70-year-old has been a central figure on the iconic basketball program, working alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

However, his departure from Inside the NBA will not mark the end of his television career. Johnson confirmed that he intends to continue working on NCAA March Madness coverage and other TNT and CBS projects.

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