Olivia Miles gives take on why Caitlin Clark is ‘annoying’ to play against

The WNBA is in good hands when it comes to its star guards. Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles, and Paige Bueckers bring elite guard play every night.

The Minnesota Lynx guard was the unanimous 2026 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year. She averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 boards, and 1.3 steals. Miles started in 40 games this season and was a major reason why the Lynx were the best team in the Western Conference. She’s playing in Season 3 of Unrivaled this upcoming year.

She’s matched up with Clark a few times, and this is what Miles had to say about the Indiana Fever guard.

MORE: Caitlin Clark sets record straight on her trash talk

Olivia Miles on what makes Caitlin Clark “annoying” to play against

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5). Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images.

Olivia Miles appeared on the Old Man and the Three podcast, hosted by Tommy Alter, and was asked what it’s like to play against Clark. She shared this about her experience:

“I mean, obviously Caitlin with the shooting and her playmaking ability..she’s so good with her right hand attacking downhill and creating for others, and obviously in transition she’s deadly..so it is annoying to play against, right? You’ve got to guard her, and you’ve got to make sure that you have bodies on her”

Some may think Clark is annoying because of her alleged flopping and complaining to the refs, but her lighting you up can be annoying too. Clark averaged 22.3 points and 8.3 assists. Her “basketball gravity” makes her a great playmaker who racks up assists.

It will be awesome to watch these two young superstars match up for years to come. They’ve met once in a WNBA game, and Miles scored 28 points with eight assists. #22 for the Fever produced 19 points and 10 dimes in a 108-100 loss.

MORE: Caitlin Clark with high praise for Golden State Valkyries’ WNBA Finals victory

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