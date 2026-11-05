ESPN ‘College GameDay’ guest picker for Week 10 announced: Miami vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame has revealed the name of the celebrity guest picker for “College GameDay” in Week 10. Jason Sudeikis will join the show when ESPN travels to South Bend, Indiana on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 11 Notre Dame Faithing Irish and No. 1 Miami Hurricanes.

Sudeikis, the star of “Ted Lasso” who rose to prominence on “Saturday Night Live,” told Pat McAfee about his family ties to the university when he appeared on his show a short time after the announcement. Sudeikis’s family is from Chicago and his grandfather graduated from Notre Dame. His uncle, George Wendt, also attended Notre Dame.

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Who is the celebrity guest picker for Miami-Notre Dame?

"My grandfather was a graduate from Notre Dame.. My uncle George Wendt went to Notre Dame and dropped out after his junior year.. I went to the basketball camp there in the sixth grade" 😂😂 ~ Jason Sudeikis #PMSLive https://t.co/SSO1MJgiEj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2026

Sudeikis is a huge sports fan who supports Kansas City sports and is a regular courtside at WNBA games.

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ESPN ‘College GameDay,’ Week 10: Viewing information & details

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: South Bend, Indiana

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

This is the second straight week “GameDay” will be broadcast from the state of Indiana after the show was in Bloomington for the Indiana Hoosiers-Minnesota Golden Gophers matchup last week. Before that the show was in Utah for two consecutive weekends.

There is a lot on the line this weekend. Miami is the top team in the nation, but they’re going to be without Heisman hopeful Malachi Toney. The Irish are ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, but were only No. 11 when the first College Football Playoff rankings were released.

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