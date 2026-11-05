Predicting Big 12 football scores in Week 10: BYU vs. Utah highlights big slate

Week 10 of the college football season might have the best slate we’ve seen in a long time. There are seven top-25 showdowns this weekend. While Miami at Notre Dame is the game most people want to see take place, the Big 12 has a giant game of its own.

It’s the Holy War. No, 9 BYU will head to Salt Lake to play No. 3 Utah. The Utes are one of three teams that haven’t lost a game this season, while the Cougars could use another statement win after they fell to UCF two weeks ago in overtime.

As always, the Big 12 will see several good games this weekend, a few that could be high-scoring. Here’s how every Big 12 game might play out.

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No. 9 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah

Oct 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates with teammates after his team scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

There is a chance BYU could get LJ Martin back this week and the Cougars’ offense could use their star running back. But the chances are slim that he does return and BYU needs to find life elsewhere. The Cougars have the No. 11 offense in the Big 12 — it’s the defense that keeps BYU in the game.

Utah hasn’t had many issues this season, and the Utes are playing at a high level. Devon Dampier has been excellent, and Utah’s defense is right on par with BYU’s. If the Cougars are going to win the game, Bear Bachmeier needs to play flawless football, and BYU has to play good defense and force a few turnovers.

BYU is a good team, and it took down Notre Dame, but the Utes have more going for them in this edition of the Holy War.

Final score: Utah 27, BYU 21

The rest of the games will be quick-hitter style:

No. 22 Arizona 27, TCU 17

Baylor 34, Iowa State 13

Oklahoma State 41, Kansas State 27

No. 17 Houston 34, Cincinnati 24

UCF 24, Kansas 21

Arizona State 28, Colorado 24

No. 15 Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

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