LIV Golf’s future suddenly in jeopardy after major financial setback

Golf’s professional landscape could be facing another major shake-up after LIV Golf announced plans to wind down its operations following a significant financial setback.

An attorney representing the breakaway league told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on Thursday that LIV Golf had been unable to secure the necessary financial backing and player commitments to move forward with its proposed LIV 2.0 model.

As a result, the organization will begin winding down its operations and is expected to file a new Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan on Monday.

LIV Golf attorney Matthew Williams explained that the organization could not reach an agreement with key parties to establish a financially sustainable future.

“The debtors were ultimately unable to bring the key parties to a fully consensual arrangement that would have supported a financially viable LIV 2.0 league,” Williams said.

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Financial troubles force LIV Golf to reconsider future

Aug 22, 2026; Westfield, Indiana, USA; Sebastian Munoz tees off on hole one during the third round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis golf tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills. Mandatory Credit: Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

LIV Golf’s financial difficulties have been building for several months after Saudi Arabia withdrew its funding in April.

Since launching in 2022, the league has reportedly spent more than $5 billion attempting to establish itself as a major competitor to the PGA Tour.

The organization initially filed for bankruptcy in September, while its attempts to secure fresh investment and develop a new operating model have struggled to gain momentum.

BC Partners Credit had previously reached a tentative agreement to provide up to $300 million in funding for LIV 2.0. However, that offer was withdrawn after the league failed to convince enough players to commit to its proposed future.

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Major players walk away as uncertainty grows

Aug 20, 2026; Westfield, Indiana, USA; Marc Leishman tees off on hole 14 during the first round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis golf tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills. Mandatory Credit: Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

LIV Golf has also suffered significant setbacks in its player roster.

Major names including Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton have reportedly walked away from the league, while Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka had already departed following the expiration of their contracts.

The Financial Times previously reported that approximately 30 players had committed to LIV Golf’s proposed new vision. However, that number was insufficient to convince BC Partners Credit that the project remained financially viable.

With funding disappearing and prominent players leaving, LIV Golf’s future now looks increasingly uncertain.

The upcoming bankruptcy proceedings could determine what remains of the ambitious breakaway league and whether professional golf is about to experience another major change.

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