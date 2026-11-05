49ers announce death of former Super Bowl champion at 64

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Todd Shell, whose four-year NFL career included a Super Bowl ring and three playoff appearances, died on Sunday, Nov. 1. He was 64.

Shell spent his entire NFL career (1984-87) in San Francisco. He played 38 regular season games, plus another five inthe playoffs. He recorded seven sacks and five interceptions.

“The 49ers mourn the passing of former linebacker and Super Bowl XIX Champion Todd Shell,” the 49ers wrote on their Instagram account. “Our organization sends its deepest condolences to his wife, Kelli, and the entire Shell family.”

MORE: Undefeated 1972 Dolphins lineman, 2-time Super Bowl winner, dies at 79

Shell put himself on the national radar at BYU, where he was a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection in 1983. He finished his collegiate career with 13 sacks and nine interceptions. The 49ers chose Shell in the first round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

After retiring as a player, Shell coached in the Arena Football League with the San Jose SaberCats (1995-98) New York Dragons (2003-04) and Arizona Rattlers (2005). In 2003, he was named the AFL’s coach of the year.

Andy Litten, the head coach of Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona, told the Arizona Republic that the team will wear jersey patches in Shell’s honor.

MORE: Former Packers linebacker, Super Bowl champion, dies

“He was always a huge supporter of our program and a staple in our community,” Litten said.

Shell’s son, Tanner, played basketball at Arizona State. His grandson, Talan Arnett, is a wide receiver at Utah State.

Former 49ers linebacker Riki Ellison wrote that Shell “went in peace at his home with his wife” in a social media post.

Ellison described Shell as “one of the best all-time story tellers making lite and humor of the game, our team and its locker room coaches and teammates.”

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter—