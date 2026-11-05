Vikings sign former Chiefs lineman ahead of Week 9 matchup with Bills

The Minnesota Vikings are exploring additional offensive line options ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, bringing former Kansas City Chiefs guard C.J. Hanson in for a workout.

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Hanson was among four offensive linemen who visited Minnesota on Tuesday, November 3. The group also included guards Wyatt Bowles and tackles Isaiah Jatta and Corey Robinson, according to reporting from Minnesota Sports Fan.

The former Chiefs lineman is familiar with the NFL after spending his first two professional seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs selected Hanson in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, using the 248th overall pick on the Holy Cross product.

Vikings Look for Offensive Line Help Before Bills Game

Minnesota has reason to examine its options in the trenches. The team waived guard Trevor Keegan on November 3 after he appeared in seven games, while injuries have also affected its interior offensive line depth.

Hanson offers another potential option as the Vikings assess their available personnel. However, his workout does not automatically mean he has joined the roster.

Minnesota ultimately signed offensive lineman Corey Robinson II following the workouts, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Robinson previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted out of Arkansas.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Vikings enter their Week 9 meeting with Buffalo after suffering their first defeat of the season against Detroit. The 19-15 loss ended Minnesota’s unbeaten start and increased the importance of getting its protection issues addressed.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell will want his offensive line ready for a difficult test against the Bills. Minnesota’s evaluation of Hanson shows the organization is continuing to explore possible reinforcements as the regular season progresses.

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