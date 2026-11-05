1 insane stat shows Connor McDavid’s dominance

NHL defensemen must have some sleepless nights when they have to play Connor McDavid the next night.

He’s been on an absolute tear at the start of the season, and it has helped the Edmonton Oilers in the win column. The Oilers are 11-2-3 and lead the Pacific Division.

Edmonton is on a revenge tour after losing to the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Leon Draisaitl and McDavid have been making the rest of the NHL look silly. They have combined for 69 points in 16 games. Here’s one stat that shows how dominant #97 has been.

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This absurd stat showcases how dominant Connor McDavid has been

Oct 7, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Connor McDavid has dished out more assists than any other player in the NHL has points. He has tallied 31 assists, and Draisaitl has recorded 29 points, which is the second most in the league behind McDavid’s 42. He’s on an absurd run, and it doesn’t look like anyone can stop him.

The Oilers have the top-3 point gettors in the NHL with Evan Bouchard ranking third with 28 points. The Oilers powerplay has produced eye-popping numbers. They have the NHL’s top-ranked powerplay, with a conversion rate of 35.7%. This is where McDavid collects a ton of apples because of the weapons he has around him.

McDavid has three Hart Memorial Trophies (MVP) and is on pace to record 218 points, with a potential 182 assists. The 29-year-old is on a 15-game assist streak and has recorded a powerplay helper in four straight contests.

The Oilers’ captain still hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, the one thing missing from his already crowded trophy case.

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