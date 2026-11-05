Skip Bayless makes tasteless joke about Dallas Cowboys players on ‘First Take’

Skip Bayless joined Stephen A. Smith at the “First Take” desk on Thursday. It was just his second time on “First Take” in the last decade after he left ESPN for FS1 back in 2016. He appeared on an episode earlier this year and in September Smith announced that Bayless would join him once a week going forward.

Unsurprisingly, the conversation eventually turned to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith is their greatest hater and Bayless their most loyal fan. Well, most loyal fan who also makes a show of throwing Cowboys jerseys in the garbage after high-profile losses.

Bayless expressed his displeasure with the team by making a joke about executing the players after their latest loss.

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“Quinnen Williams, in a five-minute interview, used the word ‘execute’ 32 times in five minutes,” explained Bayless. “And I must tell you that during Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freakin’ Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game. Execute them on the field. I wanted them to be executed.”

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That is a very extreme joke to make in 2026. Even if it is part of NFL lore, joking about the execution of players on the field seems slightly inappropriate. Especially considering there’s another ESPN employee reportedly being advised to wear a bulletproof vest during college football broadcasts.

The last time Bayless appeared on “First Take” the show did huge numbers.

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