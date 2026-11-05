Lions DC shares his emotional reaction to Jack Campbell’s injury

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard had an emotional reaction to Jack Campbell’s frightening injury, admitting that he was in tears as the linebacker received medical attention.

MORE: Jack Campbell injury update from Lions on Monday offers more ‘positive’ news

Campbell suffered a serious neck injury during Detroit’s November 1 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The All-Pro linebacker was immobilized and taken to a local hospital after going down while making a tackle Kelvin Sjeon T.J. Hockenson.

Sheppard’s reaction reflected how much Campbell means to the defensive unit. However, the Lions also found a way to rally around their teammate during a difficult moment.

Aidan Hutchinson Gives Lions Defense a Message to Remember

According to Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman, Sheppard found strength in the response from his players. Aidan Hutchinson brought the defensive group together and delivered a simple message: they were going to play for No. 46.

The moment showed the bond within Detroit’s defense. Campbell is not only an important player but also a respected leader whose absence has affected the entire locker room.

Hutchinson also acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the situation, describing the experience as a strange transition from watching a teammate receive medical attention to immediately having to return to football.

The Lions eventually secured a 19-15 victory over Minnesota, but Campbell’s health remained the biggest concern after the game.

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

There has since been encouraging news. In a statement released Wednesday, Campbell confirmed that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body. He also expressed optimism about his recovery while acknowledging that more work remains.

Detroit has not provided a timetable for his return, and his recovery remains more important than any football decision.

For Sheppard and the Lions, the emotional message from Hutchinson offered a reminder of what the team is playing for. Campbell’s teammates will continue supporting him as he focuses on getting better.

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