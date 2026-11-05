LSU working to add former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda to staff

LSU head coach Lane Kiffinmay add an experienced head coach to his staff this season.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, LSU is working to try to add former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda to its staff. If it goes through, he’d be hired in an analyst-type role.

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It wouldn’t be his first tenure at LSU, since he served as the program’s defensive coordinator from 2016-19.

He played a big role in helping LSU win the national title with a 15-0 record in 2019. After that season, Baylor hired him to be the program’s head coach.

Dave Aranda’s Baylor tenure

Former Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda. Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images.

Aranda was in his seventh season as Baylor’s head coach before he was fired at the end of October. Baylor opened the 2026 season winning four of its first five games before losing to TCU and Kansas in back-to-back weeks.

The Kansas loss was a crusher since it was the program’s first Big 12 win of the season. Baylor saw enough after that loss and parted ways with Aranda.

Aranda finished his Baylor tenure with a 40-40 overall record. His best individual season came in 2021 when Baylor finished 12-2.

If he eventually joins the LSU staff, he’d join a program that is currently 6-2 and is still trying to make the College Football Playoff. LSU has a huge showdown against Alabama this Saturday, then plays Texas the following week.

Kickoff for the LSU-Alabama game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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