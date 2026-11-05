Titans’ rookies make franchise history, provide optimism amid tough season

The Tennessee Titans have endured a difficult start to the 2026 NFLseason, but two of their rookies have provided reasons for optimism by making franchise history.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October on Thursday, joining fellow rookie Anthony Hill Jr. in an exclusive group. The pair have become the first two Titans rookies to earn Rookie of the Month honours in the same season.

Despite Tennessee’s disappointing 1-7 record, both young players have demonstrated their potential to become important pieces of the franchise’s future.

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Carnell Tate continues impressive rookie campaign

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) catches the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Tate, 21, was selected fourth overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft after an impressive college career at Ohio State.

The wide receiver recorded 21 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown throughout October, establishing himself as one of the league’s most productive rookies.

From Week 4 through Week 8, Tate led all rookies in receiving yards, while his 13.8-yard average per reception ranked first among rookie receivers with at least 12 catches.

His most recent appearance came in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, where he recorded five receptions on seven targets for 69 yards.

Tate currently leads Tennessee with 413 receiving yards this season, although he missed the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals through injury.

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Anthony Hill Jr. provides defensive spark

Tennessee linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) strips the ball from Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) after a reception during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Tennessee recovered the fumble.

Hill has been equally impressive since entering the NFL, earning Defensive Rookie of the Month honours for September.

The 21-year-old linebacker, selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, recorded a team-high 34 tackles during the month.

His NFL debut against the New York Jets in Week 1 was particularly memorable, finishing with 16 tackles and two passes defended. He became the first NFL player since 2000 to record those numbers in his professional debut.

Hill has continued to produce consistently, leading the Titans with 82 tackles through the first eight games of the season.

Tennessee will now have an opportunity to regroup during its Week 9 bye before returning to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

While the Titans have plenty of work to do after a 1-7 start, the emergence of Tate and Hill provides genuine encouragement for the future.

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