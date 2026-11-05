Bijan Robinson pushes back on being called best running back in NF

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is not ready to call himself the best player at his position, even after another impressive stretch of performances.

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When asked whether he considers himself the NFL’s top running back, Robinson gave an honest response rather than embracing the praise. The third-year star believes his performances have not yet reached the level he expects from himself.

“I’ll be honest, like, I don’t feel like I’m playing like that right now. I have to be better. I have to be better for this team. I have to be better for this offense,” Robinson said, in comments shared by Falcons reporter Daniel Flick.

His response reflects the standard he has set for himself in Atlanta. Robinson has established himself as one of the league’s most versatile offensive weapons, but individual production has not stopped him from demanding more.

Bijan Robinson’s Production Has Not Changed His Expectations

Robinson has already delivered significant numbers through eight games of the 2026 season. He has recorded 780 rushing yards on 150 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt, with four rushing touchdowns. He has also added 25 receptions for 203 yards and another score. His 2026 statistics show how important he remains to Atlanta’s offense.

The 24-year-old has produced several standout performances, including a 194-yard rushing display against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and 145 yards with two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

However, the Falcons have struggled to turn those individual performances into consistent team success. Atlanta entered Week 10 with a 3-5 record, sitting third in the NFC South behind Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons are coming off a 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers, making Robinson’s call for improvement particularly relevant. Atlanta will look to respond when it hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 8.

Robinson’s refusal to accept the best-running-back label is not a rejection of his accomplishments. Instead, it shows that he believes his current production is only part of what he can offer. With the Falcons trying to get their season back on track, his ability to turn that mindset into better performances could become especially important.

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