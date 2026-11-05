Ranking NFL defenses by QB hits & sacks entering Week 9

The Denver Broncos lead the NFL in quarterback hits and sacks through the first eight weeks of the 2026 season, with 74 combined plays resulting in a QB hit or sack. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions follow, while the New York Giants rank last in the category entering Week 9.

The numbers highlight which defenses have consistently made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, with several teams separating themselves from the rest of the league.

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Broncos lead the NFL in quarterback hits and sacks

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Denver sits at the top of the rankings with 74 total plays, including 51 quarterback hits and 23 sacks. The Broncos have established themselves as one of the league’s most disruptive defensive units, creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks throughout the opening eight weeks.

The Vikings rank second with 59 combined QB hits and sacks, recording 34 quarterback hits and 25 sacks. Minnesota’s 25 sacks are the second-most in the league, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have 26.

The Detroit Lions are third with 57 total plays, including 33 quarterback hits and 24 sacks. Seattle (56) and Buffalo (55) round out the top five.

The Atlanta Falcons rank sixth with 53, while the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are tied for seventh with 51 apiece. The Las Vegas Raiders (50) and Cleveland Browns (49) complete the top 10.

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Giants rank last in NFL entering Week 9

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) warms up during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

At the other end of the rankings, the New York Giants have generated just 26 combined quarterback hits and sacks through eight games. Their total includes 17 quarterback hits and nine sacks, placing them last among all 32 NFL defenses.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers are tied for 30th with 29, while the Miami Dolphins rank 29th with 30. The Los Angeles Rams sit 28th with 32, just ahead of the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, who are tied at 34.

The Indianapolis Colts rank 25th with 35, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are tied at 23rd with 36.

With Week 9 approaching, Denver has set the pace in this category, while the Giants have the most ground to make up. The rankings offer an interesting look at which defenses have consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks during the first half of the 2026 NFL season.

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