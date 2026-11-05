LeBron James sends cease and desist letter to AI-powered sports betting app over likeness

NBA superstar LeBron James has taken legal action against an AI-powered sports betting app after it allegedly used his name, voice and likeness without authorization.

According to an NBA spokesperson, the Philadelphia 76ers star has sent a cease and desist letter to Bron-AI, a platform that promotes itself as a tool for identifying potentially profitable sports wagers.

Reports indicate that the app aggregates data and odds from traditional sportsbooks and prediction markets, allowing users to identify betting opportunities and automatically place wagers through other applications.

However, its promotional material has attracted unwanted attention from James and his representatives, who have made it clear that the basketball superstar has no connection to the company.

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Bron-AI accused of unauthorized use of James’ likeness

Nov 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The promotional video for Bron-AI features an AI-generated character resembling James, wearing a basketball jersey with the nickname “Bron” on the back and the number 23.

The character also has a voice resembling James, creating the impression that the Lakers legend is associated with the betting platform.

A spokesperson for James told Front Office Sports: “LeBron is in no way affiliated with this unauthorized use of his likeness.”

James’ representatives subsequently sent a cease and desist letter expressing their opposition to the “unauthorized use and illicit exploitation” of his name, likeness and other identifying attributes.

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James’ representatives demand immediate action

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled for an and one while scoring in front of Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The situation is particularly significant given James’ exclusive endorsement agreement with prediction market platform Polymarket.

His representatives argue that the Bron-AI advertisement suggests he is involved in basketball betting, which could represent a serious violation of NBA rules and regulations.

The letter was sent by law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks PC and demands that Bron-AI permanently stop using James’ likeness in any manner or media.

Additionally, the company has been instructed to notify all users of the application in writing that James has absolutely no involvement with its platform.

The dispute highlights growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and the unauthorized use of celebrity likenesses, particularly as AI-generated promotional material becomes increasingly common.

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