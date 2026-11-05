49ers may be without Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel in Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers could be facing significant problems at wide receiver as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup. Both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are dealing with injuries, leaving the team’s options in the passing game uncertain ahead of Sunday’s contest.

General manager John Lynch addressed the situation, offering an update that suggests San Francisco may have to make plans without two experienced receivers.

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Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel unlikely to play for 49ers in Week 9

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19). Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images.

The 49ers’ general manager John Lynch indicated that neither receiver is expected to be available against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Evans is working through an Achilles injury, while Samuel is recovering from a hamstring issue. Both players missed Wednesday’s practice.

Samuel’s situation appears more concerning after head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if the receiver could play this week. Although Samuel is making progress, he has yet to return to practice.

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49ers face significant questions at wide receiver against Raiders

Evans’ potential absence would be another setback for San Francisco’s offense. Lynch previously indicated that the team was encouraged by his progress, but Shanahan stressed that San Francisco would not rush his return before he is healthy.

Demarcus Robinson, who is working his way back from an ankle injury, was limited in Wednesday’s practice and could provide some help if cleared.

San Francisco faces Las Vegas on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The team will have to monitor its receivers’ progress through the remainder of the week before making final decisions.

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