Predicting ACC football scores in Week 10: Notre Dame has leg up on Miami

Week 10 could be one for the ages in college football. There are several key matchups that are going to impact the College Football Playoff rankings and there is one major showdown in the ACC. Notre Dame might not be in the conference, but Miami is and the Hurricanes’ No. 1 ranking is in jeopardy.

Miami will head to South Bend without its star player. Wide receiver Malachi Toney is injured and the Hurricanes will take on the one-loss Irish without him.

While all eyes are going to be on that game, there are several other games worth monitoring in the ACC. Here’s how every game might play out.

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No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with tight end Gavin Mueller (87) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Miami took a gut punch on Wednesday when it was announced that star wide receiver Malachi Toney would need to have ankle surgery and would have to miss this major showdown. Toney leads the Hurricanes with 1,027 yards. The next playmaker? That’s Cooper Barkate with just 327 receiving yards.

Miami will still have Darian Mensah behind center, along with Mark Fletcher at running back, but not having arguably the second-best wide receiver in the nation is not good for a ‘Canes offense that revolves around Toney.

Notre Dame’s playoff position also doesn’t help Miami. The Irish were given the No. 11 ranking, and that tells Notre Dame it can’t lose another game. Being in South Bend, too many factors are against Miami in this game.

Final score: Notre Dame 31, Miami 21

The rest of the games will be quick-hitter style:

SMU 34, Virginia Tech 31

Clemson 27, Syracuse 24

Florida State 30, Boston College 24

North Carolina 27, UConn 20

Duke 31, NC State 21

No. 16 Wake Forest 56, Merrimack 9

Louisville 38, Georgia Tech 27

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