Maple Leafs told to explore Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov after trade request

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been identified as a team that should explore signing Nikita Kucherov if the winger reaches free agency. NHL analyst James Mirtle said Toronto must at least consider the opportunity if Kucherov lists the team among his preferred destinations.

Kucherov requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning after contract negotiations reportedly broke down. The superstar cited “poor communication” and a lack of respect, while his agent described the relationship as beyond repair.

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Speaking with JD Bunkis, Mirtle discussed whether Toronto could pursue the two-time Stanley Cup champion. He said the possibility deserves attention, although the financial challenges would be significant.

“I think you can think about it and look at it. I mean, If he legitimately has them at the top of his list, then why wouldn’t you at least think about it?” Mirtle said. “Sure, it’s going to be difficult. I mean, if he wants $20 million on an AAV, how are you going to fit that in?”

Kucherov’s reported demand for $20 million annually creates a major obstacle. Toronto would need to move several contracts while protecting its ability to extend Auston Matthews.

When can Maple Leafs explore Nikita Kucherov?

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks on at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mirtle said an offseason move makes more sense than a trade during the season. Kucherov could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027, allowing Toronto to negotiate directly.

“People are talking about doing this in season,” Mirtle explained. “I do think if Kucherov is going to happen, it feels like it’s an offseason thing where he’s a free agent. He’s going to the open market.

“And, if he’s got a list of three or four teams and the Leafs are on there, I think you have to talk to him and you have to think about it. But it would be very challenging to make it happen.”

Mirtle questioned whether committing $20 million annually to a player approaching 34 makes financial sense.

“The cap isn’t, like, tripling,” he warned, arguing that a rising salary cap would not make such a contract affordable.

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That concern matters for Toronto’s roster structure. The Leafs already face significant commitments and $2,772,618 in projected cap space for 2027-28.

Kucherov could transform their offense, but acquiring him would require difficult sacrifices. Toronto must decide whether adding another superstar outweighs the depth it would lose.

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