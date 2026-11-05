Jon Sumrall is right to start Tramell Jones Jr. over Aaron Philo against Oklahoma

The Florida football program is making another quarterback change for this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Florida head coach Jon Sumrall will start Tramell Jones Jr. over Aaron Philo.

MORE: SEC power rankings entering college football Week 10

Philo had a disastrous outing against Georgia on Halloween, completing five passes for 26 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. On one of those interceptions, Philo rolled out of the pocket and chucked the ball into the air as he fell.

He was benched for Jones later in the game, who threw for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Why Jon Sumrall is making the right call

Sep 19, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall watches his team warm up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The last time Jones played before the Georgia debacle, he led Florida to a huge upset win over Texas in Austin. Florida won 27-24, and Jones finished with 155 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 41 yards on the ground.

Did he play well against Georgia on Saturday? No, but he still led the program to a big win in his last actual start. See what he can do against a fragile Oklahoma team.

Kickoff for Saturday’s Florida-Oklahoma game will be at 7:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

— Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —