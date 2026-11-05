2026 Internet Invitational episode 4 live stream, start time & viewing info

16 players are set for elimination as the 2026 Internet Invitational hits episode 4 on November 5. The Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports collaboration has amassed over 15 million views across YouTube thus far.

However, Thursday’s episode features a chaotic setup of golf matches as Wesley Bryan’s Green Team and Ryan Ruffels’ White Team compete for a chance to move into the next round.

The two PGA Tour-level golfers have been excellent through three episodes, but Ruffels’ team holds a commanding 6-2 advantage after Monday’s episode. That video drop included Team White winning six of their eight two-on-two showdowns in scramble format.

Meanwhile, the $4 million challenge is cutting the 32-player field down in half on Thursday with 16 one-on-one matches. That means top-level players like George Bryan, Grant Horvat, Evan Thompson and Micah Morris will be in action, while fun personalities such as PFT Commenter and Bobby Berger are also competing.

MORE: 2026 Internet Invitational golfer power rankings, tiers after Round 1

Former NFL coach and Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden and UFC title holder Justin Gaethje are among of the big names still golfing. Three winners at the end of the tournament will split the multi-million dollar prize for a total of roughly $1.33 million each.

MORE: 2026 Internet Invitational full roster, prize money & schedule revealed

Internet Invitational Episode 4 live stream & viewing info

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ridgedale, Mo.

Venue: Big Cedar Lodge

Episode 4 can be streamed exclusively on the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel.

There’s been a bevy of twists through the first three episodes, and likely more coming with Dave Portnoy always looking to create chaos. Last season, the Internet Invitational included a skins game component, where players could win additional money for every hole they won with their partner.

In 2026, some competitors have taken home $25,000-plus after Episode 3 featured a Hole 9 bonus. The White Team players that won the final hole of competition won the prize for themselves and their teammates.

Ruffels’ group currently holds a 6-2 advantage heading into the next episode. 16 one-on-one matches will give the Green Team a proper chance at a comeback, though.

Eligible players still competing for $4 million

Wesley Bryan, right, takes his club from his caddie, Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop, left, on the first hole during the second round of the Web.com Tour Nashville Golf Open at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club in Brentwood on June 17, 2016. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Team Green

Wesley Bryan Chaz Mac Boucher Sabrina Andolpho George Bryan Tisha Alyn Evan Thompson Sam Heung Min Claire Hogle Cheddy Kyle Forgeard Callux Cole Lantz PFT Commenter Seb Carmichael-Brown Bobby Berger

Team White

Ryan Ruffels Bubbie Marissa Wentzler Paige Spiranac Bobby Ray Grant Horvat Riggs Micah Morris Ryan Whitney Justin Gaethje Big John Fat Perez Jake Adams Salim Jon Gruden The Duke

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