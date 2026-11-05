Fantasy basketball waiver wire options, including Aday Mara & Draymond Green

The NBA is back! Superstars like Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama are lighting up opposing defenses. The downside is that star players keep going down with injuries, which has made life miserable for fantasy basketball players.

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Jalen Williams is out for the year with a gruesome ankle injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards is out for an extended period of time with a knee ailment. Finding sneaky replacements for your fantasy basketball team is key to winning your matchup.

Here are four players who could be available in your leagues!

MORE: 5 early-season NBA MVP candidates, including Luka Dončić

C/F Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures the crowd after being ejected against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is a polarizing and mystifying player. He can put up a triple-single one night, then respond with a triple-double the next. He’s rostered in around 30% of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues. The Golden State Warriors’ forward may not score much, but he’ll collect plenty of rebounds and assists.

Green has tallied at least seven assists in three of the last four games. He’s always great on the defensive end and is good for a couple steals or blocks.

C Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

Aday Mara is a must-pick up if he’s available in your fantasy basketball league. The Thunder big man will see a ton of playing time because of Chet Holmgren‘s injury. Mara has played at least 20 minutes in three of the last four contests. He’s averaging 6.8 points, 5.5 boards, and 1.9 blocks.

He’s rostered in only about 39% of leagues, so he could be the big man your squad needs. The Michigan product gets easy buckets from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s playmaking.

MORE: Victor Wembanyama pulls off something not seen in NBA since 1974

PG/SG JaKobe Walter, Toronto Raptors

Nov 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard JaKobe Walter (14) reacts after making a basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kawhi Leonard for a couple of weeks due to knee swelling, so JaKobe Walter would be a great waiver wire pickup. He’ll get more minutes, and he’s been shooting well to start the year. He’s averaging 11.4 points per game and has hit at least three three-pointers in four of the last six games.

The former Baylor Bear is rostered in roughly 38% of Yahoo’s leagues. He’s recorded a steal in seven of the eight Raptors’ games this season.

SG Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

Nov 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Meleek Thomas is rostered in ONLY 14.2% of Yahoo leagues, and he would be a stealth pickup because of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ recent injuries.

Thomas has been in double figures in seven of the eight Cavs’ games this year. He has knocked at least three balls in three straight contests. Thomas is a sneaky-good defender and has gotten a steal in every game this year.

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