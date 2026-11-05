Luka Doncic surpasses Michael Jordan’s incredible feat

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has continued his sensational start to the 2026-27 NBA season, surpassing a remarkable scoring record previously held by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Doncic has become the first player since Jordan to score more than 300 points through his first eight games of a season. The Slovenian superstar has accumulated 308 points, moving past Jordan’s previous mark of 303 points, which he recorded during the opening eight games of the 1988-89 campaign.

The latest achievement adds to an already impressive start for Doncic, who has established himself as one of the league’s most dominant offensive players since arriving in Los Angeles.

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Doncic makes more history against Sacramento

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a jump shot against Sacramento Kings forward/guard De’andre Hunter (15) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Wednesday’s 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings was particularly memorable for Doncic, as he played his 100th game in a Lakers uniform.

He celebrated the occasion with another outstanding performance, finishing with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic now has 3,240 points through his first 100 games with Los Angeles, the third-most by any player through their first 100 games with a franchise. Only Wilt Chamberlain, who scored more with both the Warriors and 76ers, sits ahead of him.

The Lakers superstar also made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to record six consecutive games with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists.

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Lakers superstar chasing historic scoring numbers

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Doncic’s scoring numbers through the opening eight games have been particularly impressive.

He is averaging 38.5 points per game, a figure that ranks among the greatest starts to a season in NBA history. Only Chamberlain has averaged more points through his first eight games of a campaign, recording 52.3 in 1962, 50.0 in 1961 and 39.6 in 1959.

Doncic’s current average also moves him ahead of Jordan, who averaged 38.4 points through his first eight games in 1986.

With 308 points already on the board, Doncic has surpassed one of Jordan’s most impressive early-season records and continues to produce at an extraordinary level.

If he maintains this scoring pace, the Lakers superstar could be on course for an historic individual season.

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