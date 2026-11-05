MLB umpires sue league in dispute over millions of dollars

Five recently retired MLB umpires, including Joe West, have filed a federal lawsuit against Major League Baseball, claiming the league improperly calculated their retirement benefits and left them millions of dollars short. The lawsuit centers on the league’s pension formula and alleges that multiple former umpires received less money than they were entitled to after decades of service.

According to a report from USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the five plaintiffs believe the potential losses could reach approximately $2 million. The complaint was filed Sept. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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Joe West among five umpires suing MLB

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; umpire Joe West (22), umpire Bruce Dreckman (1), umpire Nic Lentz (59) and umpire Andy Fletcher (49) talk during the third inning between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports (Reuters)

West is joined in the lawsuit by Gerry Davis, Tom Hallion, Larry Vanover and Jerry Layne. All five umpires had at least 25 years of major-league service and retired after 2021. Combined, they worked 21,063 regular-season games across 179 seasons.

The lawsuit alleges that MLB misapplied its umpires’ retirement income plan, including failing to provide appropriate actuarial increases when retirement benefits began after an umpire’s normal retirement age.

Attorney Paul Holmes, who represents the former umpires alongside Mark DeBofsky, told USA TODAY that at least two dozen retired umpires may have been affected by the pension calculations. The five named plaintiffs were selected because they allegedly suffered the largest financial losses.

West and Vanover received their pension benefits in lump-sum payments, while Davis, Hallion and Layne receive annual payments.

Lawsuit alleges MLB used confusing pension formula

Oct 2, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Third base umpire Joe West (22) jogs on the field during the third inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports (Reuters)

A central part of the complaint involves the plan’s 2005 Benefit Table. The former umpires allege that MLB used a confusing formula that concealed higher retirement benefits available after age 62, potentially encouraging umpires to retire earlier rather than continue working beyond that age.

The dispute reportedly dates back to November 2021, when the umpires began pursuing an administrative resolution. Their appeals were denied, and Holmes said an MLB executive eventually told them, “If you don’t like it, sue us.”

Holmes also claimed MLB acknowledged mistakes in the pension calculations and offered to reimburse some of the lost money. However, the former umpires rejected the offer because they believed it was insufficient.

MLB declined to comment to USA TODAY, citing the active litigation.

The lawsuit now puts the league’s retirement benefit calculations under scrutiny, with millions of dollars potentially at stake. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the legal dispute remains ongoing.

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